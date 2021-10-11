Union Govt keen on holistic development of J&K: MoS Danve

Highlighting various developmental projects being carried out in the UT of J&K, the Minister said that funds to the tune of Rs. 32000 crores are being spent to complete the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. He also urged upon the people to come forward to avail the benefits of schemes launched by the Union Government for their welfare and well-being.

Inspecting the Railway yard at Sangaldan, the Minister said that Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is the most ambitious railway project in India post-Independence and added that executing agencies are working in full vigour to ensure its timely completion. He said that although the alignment of USBRL is tough because of hilly terrain, the executing agencies are fully equipped with latest technology and dedicated workforce to meet all the challenges in construction of this ambitious project. He also appreciated the Railway engineers for doing commendable job in construction of this rail line.

Highlighting the importance of the railway project, the Minister said that Kashmir valley will be provided all weather connectivity with rest of the country, saying that people of the area will be benefitted with the completion of this project. It will go a long way in boosting tourism and commercial activities in the areas which will help in ameliorating the economic profile of locals, he added.

Later, the Minister e-inaugurated various projects of public importance completed with an expenditure of Rs. 3.75 crore. The projects which the Minister e-inaugurated include PHC Ukhral, NTPHC Maitra and 40-metre span footbridge in Lower Janori, Deeda.

The Minister also laid e-foundation of Government High School Sumber under CSR, Gynae ward of PHC Sangaldan, and Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan buildings at Kanga which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.24 crore.

He also laid foundation stone of Railway Station building at Sangaldan.