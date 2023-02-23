Union Minister inaugurates mega job fair, awareness programme

He also handed over key under “Mumkin” scheme and disbursement under Tejaswini scheme besides distributing e-Shram cards among the beneficiaries

While addressing the gathering, Union Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing unprecedented growth and development under the guidance of Prime Minister. He made a mention of successful implementation of several vital schemes in the UT saying that different centrally sponsored schemes have made a tangible change in the development profile of J&K.

He congratulated the Lieutenant Governor and his team for organizing mega job fairs across the UT. He said that the present dispensation is trying it’s best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of rapid progress and prosperity.

Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes on ground. He said that the government is committed to develop J&K and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard.