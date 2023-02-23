Union Minister inaugurates mega job fair, awareness programme

Udhampur: Union Minister for Environment, Forest, Climate Change and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, today inaugurated mega job fair cum awareness programme at Udhampur during his exhaustive tour of the district.
After inauguration, Union Minister accompanied by DDC Chairperson had a round of stalls established by various government departments for generating awareness regarding different schemes launched by the Government of India besides exhibiting their respective products.
Union Minister also interacted with the officers and reviewed the progress on various schemes.
He also handed over key under “Mumkin” scheme and disbursement under Tejaswini scheme besides distributing e-Shram cards among the beneficiaries
While addressing the gathering, Union Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing unprecedented growth and development under the guidance of Prime Minister. He made a mention of successful implementation of several vital schemes in the UT saying that different centrally sponsored schemes have made a tangible change in the development profile of J&K.
He congratulated the Lieutenant Governor and his team for organizing mega job fairs across the UT. He said that the present dispensation is trying it’s best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of rapid progress and prosperity.
Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes on ground. He said that the government is committed to develop J&K and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard.
Regarding establishment of 3rd tier of Panchayati Raj system in the UT, Union Minister observed that with the establishment of this vital democratic setup the developmental process has received a big push towards socio economic uplift of common people.
While highlighting the provisions of Union Budget 2023-24 presented in parliament, Union Minister said that it lays down the vision for green growth across multiple sectors in the country.
Union Minister said that the programme showcases continuous commitment of the government towards providing job opportunities for the youth. He asserted that this job fair will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of Prime Minister of India to provide job opportunities for the youth.
He reiterated that government of India has launched various flagship programmes like Jan Dhan, Ujjwala, Digital India and others.