Unscheduled power cuts in Jammu irk residents

Jammu: Unscheduled power cuts have irked the residents amid soaring temperatures even as the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) has issued a curtailment schedule for two hours.
The office of the Chief Engineer (Distribution) Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has issued a curtailment schedule for various residential colonies across Jammu. “The electricity cuts are being imposed for two hours in the Urban Jammu, towns of Udhampur, Kathua, Kalakote, and other areas,” said an official quoting a curtailment order issued by the Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu.
Wishing anonymity, the officer told Greater Kashmir that: “The curtailment is being imposed because the electricity is less in comparison to the requirement in Jammu in view of the summer season. Officially, the curtailment is 2 hours on a daily basis in urban areas, but unofficially, the curtailment in many areas goes for longer hours.”
The official said that: “Jammu has a requirement of 1200 MWs electricity whereas the curtailment of approximately 300 MWs is being imposed. We are running our system by providing electricity up to 800 MWs to 900 MWs to the people even after installing meters in almost all the areas.”
During the peak of the summer season, the official said, the requirement goes up to around 1400 MWs in Jammu. The official further claimed that more electricity to meet the demands of the customers has not been purchased because it is available at higher costs.
Quoting figures, the official said: “Nearly 1.75 lakh meters have been installed in Jammu and around 1.25 lakh meters have been installed in Kashmir, yet the curtailment is being imposed to manage electricity supply in all the areas.”
“The electricity curtailments despite installing smart meters is unjustified as it violates consumer’s rights,” the official added who claimed that these issues were highlighted several times before the higher-ups.