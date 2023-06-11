Unscheduled power cuts in Jammu irk residents

Jammu: Unscheduled power cuts have irked the residents amid soaring temperatures even as the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) has issued a curtailment schedule for two hours.

The office of the Chief Engineer (Distribution) Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has issued a curtailment schedule for various residential colonies across Jammu. “The electricity cuts are being imposed for two hours in the Urban Jammu, towns of Udhampur, Kathua, Kalakote, and other areas,” said an official quoting a curtailment order issued by the Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu.

Wishing anonymity, the officer told Greater Kashmir that: “The curtailment is being imposed because the electricity is less in comparison to the requirement in Jammu in view of the summer season. Officially, the curtailment is 2 hours on a daily basis in urban areas, but unofficially, the curtailment in many areas goes for longer hours.”