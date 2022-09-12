Various organisations hold protest outside JU

Jammu: Series of protest demonstration today took place against the Jammu University authorities following the mysterious suicide of Associate Prof Dr Chander Shekhar, Department of Psychology in the University of Jammu.
The members of Bhim Army members assembled outside the campus and protested against the suicide demanding a fair investigation while expressing unsatisfation over the ongoing probe initiated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The protesters demanded justice for the mysterious suicide case and alleged that the numbers of complaints have dropped from over 22 to five although it could not be confirmed officially.
They alleged that an attempt is being made to remove evidence to protect the officials who were involved in the mental harassment following complaints. They demanded removal of the officials from the post they are holding in the university.
Meanwhile, a women’s group also appeared outside the campus gate and they joined the protest in favour of the deceased professor.
Earlier, president All J&K Dalit Chetna Manch, Sham Lal Basson led a protest outside the entry gate of the campus and demanded action against the university authorities. Basson demanded CBI probe into the incidents and said that the sexual harassment cases have taken decades but in this case within two days, he was suspended and action was taken following complaints.
“It was an attempt to appoint someone else in his place at the Department of Psychology. Justice should be done,” he added. The protesters said that it was a conspiracy to defame him which led to the suicide.