Various organisations hold protest outside JU

They alleged that an attempt is being made to remove evidence to protect the officials who were involved in the mental harassment following complaints. They demanded removal of the officials from the post they are holding in the university.

Meanwhile, a women’s group also appeared outside the campus gate and they joined the protest in favour of the deceased professor.

Earlier, president All J&K Dalit Chetna Manch, Sham Lal Basson led a protest outside the entry gate of the campus and demanded action against the university authorities. Basson demanded CBI probe into the incidents and said that the sexual harassment cases have taken decades but in this case within two days, he was suspended and action was taken following complaints.

“It was an attempt to appoint someone else in his place at the Department of Psychology. Justice should be done,” he added. The protesters said that it was a conspiracy to defame him which led to the suicide.