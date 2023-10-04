Various programmes held in Duggan, Duggain aspirational blocks

Kathua: As a part of ongoing Sankalp Saptaah, a series of events were held in twin aspirational blocks of Duggan and Duggain on 2nd day of the weeklong event being organised on the theme of Sabki Akanshayein Sabka Vikas.

During the daylong event theme based activities were held namely Suposhit Pariwar- Poshan Melas (Nutrition) with a focus on Nutrition KPIs at various Anganwadis and VHSNDs centres of the twin aspirational Blocks.

Various camps were organized to monitor the growth of the children and weighing of Pregnant Women, and God Bharai and Annaprashan Ceremony at Anganwadis were also held. Chaupal pe Baat- “Santulit Aahar'', “Mera Paushtik Bageecha” Talk on Best Practices of Kitchen Gardening were other events that were held across all Anganwadis centres of both aspirational blocks.

Earlier on Tuesday the programs were organised under the theme Sampoorna Swasthya- Ek Sankalp (Complete Health) with a focus on Health KPIs held at Health and Wellness Centres of PHC in Block Duggan and Duggain, the main focus of the program was on ANC Clinics, Immunization Drive, NCD Screening, Anaemia- Test and Treat Clinics, Presumptive TB Screening, Nikshay Mitra felicitation, TB Champion Rally

The motive behind holding such events was to provide holistic Healthcare facilities to wards and mothers.

Under the week-long Sankalp Saptaah campaign events will be held on varied themes viz Swachhataa ek Sankalp on October 5, Krishi Mahotsav on October 6, Shiksha ek Sankalp on October 7, Samriddhi Diwas on 8th and culmination will be on 9th October 2023 with the theme Samavesh Samaroh.