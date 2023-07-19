VC DDC Kathua listens to people’s issues

Kathua: As part of Public Outreach Programme of the government to listen and redress the issues, grievances of people, Vice Chairman District Development Council Kathua, Raghunandan Singh Thursday presided over Block Diwas Camp here in the conference hall of DC Office.

The camp witnessed individuals and deputations headed by PRI members projecting demands and apprising the Vice Chairman District Development Council Kathua about the problems faced by the inhabitants of their respective areas.

The people of Kathua and adjoining areas put forth issues concerning their areas, which mainly included compensation for damaged crops due to recent rains/ flash floods, speedy disposal of land Compensation cases, provisions of e-rickshaw for picking up garbage from panchayats, Mobile phone connectivity issues, maintenance of street and solar lights etc.

After giving a patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the VC DDC said PRIs and Officers of stakeholder departments have to work in unison to achieve desired development goals. He said the government has opened ample opportunities to uplift social- economic conditions of the people by extending hand holdings in sectors concerning the larger sections of the society, including youth and women folk.

The VC DDC further said that all the genuine issues raised during the Block Diwas shall be resolved by concerned departments within prescribed time. The directions were also passed to the sectoral officers for resolving the issues on priority basis.

Meanwhile, similar weekly Block Divas camps were also organized at all sub Division levels, where the concerned Sub Divisional heads listened to the issues and grievances of people.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kathua, BDC Barnoti, BDC Nagri, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical officer, Chief Education Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, BDO’s, sectoral officers and PRI Members.