VC KVIB Hina Bhat flags off e-rickshaw service at Samba

Samba: Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, today flagged off the e-rickshaw service in Samba district.

Vice Chairperson was accompanied by Farrukh Qazi, Secretary/CEO KVIB, Muzaffar Abdul Nasir Allaqab and Deputy CEO, Tilak Raj, Divisional Officer KVIB Jammu, District Officer KVIB Samba, and other senior officers from the Board. Speaking during the event, the Vice-chairperson said that KVIB is focusing on bio-economy units to be established in rural and urban areas to synchronize the balance to preserve biodiversity.

"The Prime Minister has recently emphasized in the global submit that there shall be an earnest endeavor to promote an eco-friendly environment", she asserted. She added that the initiative will generate employment, and promote an eco-friendly friendly environment besides providing urban transportation to the people of J&K.

She underlined the importance of using e-rickshaws to fight climate change and global warming.

Calling it the need of the hour, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat stressed on the need for voluntary involvement of everyone in conserving the environment by using e-vehicles, among other such initiatives.

She further said the government would provide all possible support to e-rickshaw workers.