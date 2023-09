Udhampur: A Village Defence Guard allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his residence in Latti tehsil of Udhampur district late Saturday evening.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Babu Ram, 50, son of Dina Nath, a resident of Dudu village. “The cause behind the extreme step is being ascertained and a case has been registered in this connection,” he added.