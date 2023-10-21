Vinod Kumar new SSP Jammu; Joginder Singh SSP Udhampur

Jammu: J&K government Saturday relieved senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Chandan Kohli to enable him to take up his new central assignment and posted another senior IPS officer Vinod Kumar to replace him (Kohli) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu.

Kumar was among three senior officers, who were transferred and posted, in a minor rejig effected by J&K Home department, with immediate effect.

“Vinod Kumar, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu; Swarn Singh Kotwal, IPS, Commandant, SDRF 1st Bn., Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Director, Special Security Force, J&K, vice Joginder Singh,” said an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Commissioner) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal.

Joginder Singh, Director, Special Security Force, J&K has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, vice Vinod Kumar, IPS, the order further read.

Prior to it, in pursuance of the approval of competent authority to the appointment of Chandan Kohli, IPS (AGMUT:2013) as Deputy Secretary in the Senior Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat, on deputation basis, the officer was relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to take up the new assignment at the Centre.

As per the order, he (Kohli) will be on deputation for a period of four years, from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.