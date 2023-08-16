Violating Norms | Operation of 12 medical stores suspended in Jammu division

Jammu: A special drive was carried out in Jammu Province wherein surprise inspections of Drug Sale Establishments were carried out under the supervision of Concerned Empowered Authorities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was targeted to ensure that the drugs consisting of habit forming ingredients are strictly sold to the needy patients as per mandate of law and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.

Statutory drug samples of nearly 200 formulations of various categories were lifted randomly for determination of strength and purity.

These samples were referred to drug testing laboratories locate within J&K for framing of legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters and to ensure that quality medicines are being sold to the end users.

Operations of 12 retail sale establishments (4 in Jammu, 3 in Samba district, Two in Poonch district, 1 each in Kathua and Ramban, were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot.