Viral video of negligent driving | MVD Udhampur seizes vehicle

Udhampur: Recently a video became viral in which the driver of the bus from Udhampur to village Lander route was seen partaking the dangerous and distracted driving behavior, an official press release said.

Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Udhampur took swift action against driver under the supervision of District Administration Udhampur the vehicle has been seized at ARTO office Udhampur for offence of dangerous driving and putting the precious human lives at risk which is grave contravention of Motor Vehicle act.