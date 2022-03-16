Visually-impaired lawyer starts ‘fast unto death’ at HC premises in Jammu

Jammu: Visually-impaired lawyer Suraj Singh has started “fast unto death” in support of his demands seeking special recruitment drive for specially-abled persons in J&K.

The lawyer has been sitting on dharna at High Court’s Janipur complex of Jammu wing from March 8, 2022 in support of the demand urging the government to provide housing and advertise backlog vacant posts for the disabled persons in J&K.