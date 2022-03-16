Visually-impaired lawyer starts ‘fast unto death’ at HC premises in Jammu

Jammu: Visually-impaired lawyer Suraj Singh has started “fast unto death” in support of his demands seeking special recruitment drive for specially-abled persons in J&K.
The lawyer has been sitting on dharna at High Court’s Janipur complex of Jammu wing from March 8, 2022 in support of the demand urging the government to provide housing and advertise backlog vacant posts for the disabled persons in J&K.
A practicing advocate in the Jammu wing of High Court from the past 11 years, Singh said, “After being ignored by the government, I have decided to sit on ‘fast unto death’ till my demands are accepted.”
He said that he had been left alone and only lip services were being paid about fulfillment of his demands by the organisation representing the advocates.
“The constitution has guaranteed facilities for disabled persons but these are not being implemented on the ground nor do we have law books for the visually impaired persons to study law,” Singh said.
He said that the government had also not been able to open schools for the disabled girls in J&K.