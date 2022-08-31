Ware- house traders in Jammu hold protest

Seeking action against the officer, the traders and the CCI Jammu president, Arun Gupta staged a sit-in in the Nehru Market although the police officers and civil administration officials reached the spot.

Despite assurances of proper action, the traders did not end their protest demonstration and insisted on action against the CAPD officer who allegedly misbehaved with the traders.

“The ADC Jammu assured us they will initiate investigation into the matter. Basically, there was no issue, but the misbehavior with the elderly businessman is unacceptable,” CCI Jammu president, Arun Gupta told Greater Kashmir.

Gupta said that “This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated. The CAPD Director office was also unaware and he too has assured enquiry towards the businessmen. Government officers are not here to harass the businessmen.”

“The incident was an unfortunate incident. If such incidents continue, we will not tolerate it. We have always cooperated with the government departments but they should be respectful to the business community,” he added.