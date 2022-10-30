Weapons dropped by Pak drone seized; 2 arrested in Jammu: ADGP

Jammu: Jammu police on Sunday arrested two members of a banned terrorist organisation along with a consignment of weapons, dropped by a drone from Pakistan in R S Pura during the intervening night of October 27 and 28.

The arrested duo was identified as Chander Bose, son of Vasdev, resident of Doda and Shamsher Singh, son of Prem Singh, resident of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh stated that the duo was in touch with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) identified as Balvinder, resident of Jammu (now settled in Europe).