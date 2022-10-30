Weapons dropped by Pak drone seized; 2 arrested in Jammu: ADGP

Jammu: Jammu police on Sunday arrested two members of a banned terrorist organisation along with a consignment of weapons, dropped by a drone from Pakistan in R S Pura during the intervening night of October 27 and 28.
The arrested duo was identified as Chander Bose, son of Vasdev, resident of Doda and Shamsher Singh, son of Prem Singh, resident of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh stated that the duo was in touch with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) identified as Balvinder, resident of Jammu (now settled in Europe).
“All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan,” ADGP said.
In this connection, a case FIR no 196/2022 U/S 13,16,18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (ULAP) has been registered in Police Station R S Pura. The consignment of weapons recovered included 4 pistols, 8 magazines and 47 pistol rounds.
Notably this is the fourth catch of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year.
AGDP Mukesh Singh, sharing a detailed account of how the catch was made, stated that during the intervening night of October 27 and 28, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla R S Pura.
“Since the area is close to the fence. The information was shared with all Police Stations and a dedicated officer led team was put on the job. The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job. All the vehicles which had crossed the Police checkpoints around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis was pursued thoroughly,” Singh mentioned.