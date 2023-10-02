Wildlife week inaugurated in Jammu

Jammu: Wildlife Week celebration, starting from 2nd October 2023, was inaugurated today by Sarvesh Rai, Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife)/ Chief Wildlife Warden at Wildlife Complex, Manda Jammu.

The inaugural event was marked by an exhibition of more than hundred paintings drawn by students as part of UT level painting competition organised by NGO “The Himalayan Avian” in collaboration with department of wildlife protection.

Painting competition was organised on the theme of wildlife conservation across different landscape and ecosystem.

Displayed paintings showcases the abundances of rich faunal diversity of Jammu & Kashmir and the vital role played by ecosystem in supporting such diverse fauna.