Wildlife week inaugurated in Jammu

Jammu: Wildlife Week celebration, starting from 2nd October 2023, was inaugurated today by Sarvesh Rai, Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife)/ Chief Wildlife Warden at Wildlife Complex, Manda Jammu.
The inaugural event was marked by an exhibition of more than hundred paintings drawn by students as part of UT level painting competition organised by NGO “The Himalayan Avian” in collaboration with department of wildlife protection.
Painting competition was organised on the theme of wildlife conservation across different landscape and ecosystem.
Displayed paintings showcases the abundances of rich faunal diversity of Jammu & Kashmir and the vital role played by ecosystem in supporting such diverse fauna.
The exhibition was visited by parents along with their children’s. Rai, while interacting with the students and parents, highlighted the crucial role played by children in wildlife conservation and spreading awareness among public, and active support of all sections of society in prevention of Human Animal conflict.
Painting Exhibition will remain open for general public at Manda NIC during the wildlife week celebration. Chosen best paintings will be acknowledged by presenting certificate and trophies to the concerned student artist during the wildlife week’s concluding session. The programme was also attended amongst others by Regional Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Wildlife Warden Jammu, Guldev Raj (The Himalayan Avian) and staff of wildlife Division Jammu and volunteers of The Himalayan avian.