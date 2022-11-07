Will frame accountability, transparency committee : Jammu mayor

Jammu: Jammu Mayor, Rajinder Sharma today said that they will frame an accountability and transparency committee to redress public complaints.
Addressing reporters, the Mayor said that they will set up a complaint redressal committee to ensure accountability and transparency in the Jammu Municipal Corporation.
“We will also ensure the Corporators will visit their wards twice a week,” he said and added that the Corporation is working to make it more efficient and public friendly.
He said that “The office of the Mayor is open to the general public. We are focused on working out the problems of the people.“