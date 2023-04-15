Woman among 3 arrested with fake currency notes in RS Pura

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested three persons along with fake currency notes of Rs 1, 70, 000, one sharp-edged weapon, and other material in RS Pura.
Police said that they received a complaint lodged at police station RS Pura by Ashok Kumar resident of ward number 6 in R.S. Pura.
In this complaint, police said that the complainant claimed that: “Some persons are involved in making and circulating fake currency notes in the areas under the jurisdictions of police station RS Pura.”
Acting on the complaint, police immediately registered a case under FIR Number 57 of 2023 under section 489 A/489B/489C IPC at the concerned police station and accordingly, investigation was started.
Following the registration of FIR, police constituted special investigation teams from RS Pura Police Station led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna assisted by SHO PS RS Pura Inspector Pawan Kumar, and Incharge BPP Agra Chak, SI Sunil Kumar Thakur.
The police team raided the suspected location and arrested the suspected lady accused namely Jyoti Devi, wife of Vinod Kumar, resident of Devigarh tehsil Suchetgarh at present Chang Tehsil Ramgarh, Samba.
During questioning, police said that she disclosed that Mohammed Mustaq resident of Phinder Tehsil RS Pura and her husband namely Vinod Kumar, son of Jeet Raj, resident of Devigarh Tehsil Suchetgarh at present Chang Tehsil Ramgarh, Samba had purchased a colored scanner cum printer cum photostat machine from Jammu city for making Indian fake currency notes approximately some six to seven months ago.
Furthermore on the disclosure of the accused namely Mohammed Mustaq along with “one sharp-edged weapon (toka) super white hi-bright papers packed in the shape of rim were recovered from his house at Phinder and the same property got seized.”
Police further said that the questioning of Vinod Kumar disclosed a “coloured scanner cum printer cum photostat machine along with five colour two bottles fake Indian currency notes Rs 500/500 and Rs 200/200 total 1,70,900 rupees, four rims (bond super white hi-bright papers), ½ rim of white papers A4 size got recovered from village Chang and property got seized.”
Accordingly, police proceeded in the case FIR under sections 489A/489B/489C/201 IPC, 4/25 Arms Act and further investigation of the case is going on.