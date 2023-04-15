Woman among 3 arrested with fake currency notes in RS Pura

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested three persons along with fake currency notes of Rs 1, 70, 000, one sharp-edged weapon, and other material in RS Pura.

Police said that they received a complaint lodged at police station RS Pura by Ashok Kumar resident of ward number 6 in R.S. Pura.

In this complaint, police said that the complainant claimed that: “Some persons are involved in making and circulating fake currency notes in the areas under the jurisdictions of police station RS Pura.”

Acting on the complaint, police immediately registered a case under FIR Number 57 of 2023 under section 489 A/489B/489C IPC at the concerned police station and accordingly, investigation was started.

Following the registration of FIR, police constituted special investigation teams from RS Pura Police Station led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna assisted by SHO PS RS Pura Inspector Pawan Kumar, and Incharge BPP Agra Chak, SI Sunil Kumar Thakur.

The police team raided the suspected location and arrested the suspected lady accused namely Jyoti Devi, wife of Vinod Kumar, resident of Devigarh tehsil Suchetgarh at present Chang Tehsil Ramgarh, Samba.