Woman, daughter killed; man injured in Doda accident

Jammu: A woman and her daughter were killed while her husband sustained grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Khellani nallah in Doda district Monday evening.

Police said that the mishap occurred when the family was on its way to Khellani in their Santro car bearing registration number no JK06-3351.

“As per eye-witnesses, the car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Khellani nallah in Doda along National Highway this evening. Locals joined by police rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation. The trio was immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where the doctors declared the woman and her daughter dead,” police added.

The deceased were identified as Salma Begum, wife of Shakeel Ahmed and their daughter Tanha. The injured man Shakeel Ahmed, son of Mukhtyar Ahmed, resident of Khellani was under treatment in the hospital, the police said.