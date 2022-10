Jammu: A woman was today knocked to death by a rashly driven passenger bus in Lakhanpur in Kathua district.

Police sources said that the woman was riding scooty when she was hit by a passenger busy near Lakhanpur RTO office in Kathua on Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Immediately the injured was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her body was handed over to the family members for performing last rites after legal formalities. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in this regard.