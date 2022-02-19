Woman murdered in Kathua, accused arrested

Jammu: A man who allegedly murdered a woman in Kathua was arrested on Saturday, Police said.
It said that Shilpa Sharma, wife of Kuldeep Kumar, 27, of Upper Mahanpur tehsil was alone at home when an unidentified person forced his entry into the house.
According to Police, the man murdered the woman by attacking her with a sharp-edged weapon.
It said that leaving the woman in critical condition, the accused fled from the spot.
However, when the family members and the villagers rushed to the house and found the woman in a pool of blood, they took her to the hospital.
“However, she succumbed to her wounds,” Police said.
As the matter was reported to Police, a hunt was started to trace the absconding accused person.
Police said that during the searches, a person Om Parkash of Dambra Mahanpur was taken into custody.