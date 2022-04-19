jammu

Woman with satellite phone held at Jammu airport

Released by court after submission of fine
Woman with satellite phone held at Jammu airport
Jammu Airport [Representational Image] @aaijmuairport/Twitter
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: A woman, who hailed from Switzerland, was briefly detained with a satellite phone at Jammu airport on Monday.

She was, later, released by the court after submission of a fine of Rs 1000.

Police said, “A Swiss national, identified as Anna Lugai Trovatorisszikli, wife of Jean Michel Clerc was held with a satellite phone at Jammu airport by security personnel on Monday. She was handed over to Satwari police.”

“Police produced her before the court in a case under Section 20/21 Indian Telegraph Act. The court, however, released her after the submission of Rs 1000 as fine,” they added.

Related Stories

No stories found.