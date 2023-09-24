Work on tube well kick-starts in Ramban

Ramban: Chairperson District Development Council Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan today kick started the construction work on the pump room (tube well) for water supply scheme at Upper Dalwah Gujjar Gali of subdivision Gool.

PRIs, JE, Pavan Singh, prominent citizens of the area were present on the occasion. After formally launching the work on the WSS being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh, the chairperson congratulated the people of the area and appreciated the work of the department.

While interacting with the locals, the DDC Chairperson said that Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide functional tapped water connections to all the households and steps are being taken by the department to achieve the 100% targets in the district.