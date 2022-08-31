Work remains suspended in courts, tribunals

Jammu: The work in J&K High Court, other courts and tribunals today also remained suspended in protest by the Bar Association lawyers.
J&K High Court Bar Association has continued its peaceful protest in favour of their demand for construction of multi-storied building within the Janipura court premises for housing various judicial and quasi-judicial institutions like CAT, Registration authorities, Consumer Courts, AFT, DRT and similar other Tribunals.
The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu in consultation with other Bar Associations of Jammu province has demanded similar facilities at District and Munsiff courts level also in the Jammu province.
This demand of the lawyers is in the public interest for the benefit of the general public as well as the lawyers, as having different institutions under one roof is a great convenience to all the concerned. This very genuine demand projected by the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu since long should have been conceded by the L.G. administration at the very outset.