Working of Revenue Department reviewed in Udhampur

Udhapur: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai today chaired a meeting of Revenue officers to assess and streamline the operations of the revenue department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting took place at the Mini Conference Hall in the DC Office Complex.

In attendance were Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmad Jaral; SDM Ramnagar, Shishir Gupta, besides SDMs of Chenani, Dudu, and Basantgarh. The Tehsildars participated virtually.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including the digitization of records, quality checks of updated Jamabandies and digitized Mussavies, restoration of damaged Mussavies, data entry for backlog mutations, progress on revenue court cases, the implementation of the Public Service Guarantee Act, redressal of complaints and grievances and building permissions, all of which were discussed in detail.

The Deputy Commissioner issued necessary directives to ensure the expeditious completion of pending tasks within defined timelines. She emphasized the importance of working in accordance with established rules and laws and delivering services within the stipulated timeframe as prescribed in the PSGA.

Furthermore, SDMs and Tehsildars were instructed to prioritize the resolution of all pending cases.