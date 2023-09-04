Workshop held at Kisan Kendra Jammu

Jammu: A one day Workshop on “Promotion of Basmati Rice for Export” was today organised by Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Jammu in collaboration with Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) here in Baba Jitto Kisan Ghar, Talab Tillo.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Jammu, Dr K K Sharma said that GI tagged Jammu Basmati is world famous for its aroma and has special liking throughout the world. This programme is primarily conducted to educate both the growers and the traders for effective cultivation and trading for Export class Basmati.

Dr Ritesh Sharma, Principal Scientist, Basmati Export development Foundation (BEDF) detailed the good practices to be followed for the cultivation of Export Class basmati.