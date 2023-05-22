Workshop on digital literacy held in Samba

Samba: On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba, a highly productive workshop on digital literacy was conducted in the DC Office Meeting Hall on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the objective of the workshop was to equip staff from all district offices with essential digital skills for their routine official work.

The event witnessed the active participation of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADDC) and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC), adding to its significance and impact.

The workshop focused on raising awareness about the vast potential of cyberspace and online portals, as well as the efficient utilisation of the e-office platform.

The workshop aimed to provide participants with a fundamental understanding of digital tools and technologies, empowering them to navigate the digital landscape confidently and perform their official duties more effectively.