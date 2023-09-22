Workshop on disaster management held

The participants were briefed about the provisions of the CD Act. 1968 & DM Act 2005, Air Raid warning system, Causality handling & transportation, First aid, CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), Choking, Fire fighting and other emergency methods of rescue.

The main motive of the workshop was to prepare the Youth to respond during any calamities viz manmade or natural in their areas.

On the opening of the workshop, Ajay Sharma, Judge/Secretary District Legal Service Authority District Court, Udhampur addressed participants and briefed them the aim/objective of the said workshop.

During the program Surinder Kumar, Chief Warden, Swatantra Dev Kotwal, Dy. Chief Warden Civil Defence , Ved Parkash Kashyap Dy Chief warden Civil Defence, Ashok Mangotra , Divisional Warden CD & Balbir Singh , Sector Warden Udhampur participated & shared their experience with participants.

Moreover, Dr Deepak Koul of GMC Udhampur, also delivered a lecture to participants on the topic ‘’ Basic Life Support’’ for special awareness.