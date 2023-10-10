World Mental Health Day observed at Parade college

Jammu: Government College for Women Parade on Tuesday organised a mega event to observe World Mental Health Day, 2023.

The theme of the event was Mental Health, a Universal Human Right. College Principal Prof (Dr) S P Sarswat was the Chief Patron on the occasion.

The event was conducted in collaboration with Manodarpan- Psychological Counselling Cell and Department of Psychology of the college. The Welcome address was presented by Dr Palak Malhotra, faculty Department of Psychology, while the Key note address was delivered by Dr Ravinder Kour, HoD Department of Psychology.

Dr Piyali Arora, Faculty Department of Psychology and Convener Manodarpan Psychological Counselling Cell highlighted the importance of this year’s theme of the World Mental Health Day.

The Students of Psychology Department participated in a symposium on the theme and highlighted the importance of mental health care in the society.

Later, a short film on ‘mental health awareness’ was showcased before the audience. The Principal of the college appreciated the endeavor taken up by the organizers. She said that Mental Health Awareness is the need of the hour, and hoped that students of the college will definitely come-up with their concerns to respective teachers of the psychology department and counseling cell to seek timely help in case of any confusions.