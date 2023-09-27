World Tourism Day | Heritage, adventure, sustainability focus in Jammu

Jammu: Directorate of Tourism Jammu illuminated the spirit of World Tourism Day with an enchanting celebration hosted at the iconic Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex on Wednesday.

An official spokesman said that the event ‘Tourism and Green Investments’ highlighted the vital role of eco-friendly practices in shaping a sustainable tourism future.

Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai said that this celebration served as a beacon of awareness for sustainable tourism, emphasising the pivotal role it plays in addressing climate change and fostering innovative solutions for environmental preservation.

Joint Director Tourism Sunaina Mehta Sharma underscored that the tourism sector was a driving force for employment generation and sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices are essential for preserving the planet and ensuring that future generations can cherish the world's beauty.

The themes explored included the latest initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Tourism in Jammu, the formidable challenges faced, Jammu's emergence as a hub of adventure tourism, the imperative of eco-tourism, and the promotion of sustainable tourism practices.