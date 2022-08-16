[ Wreath laying ceremony held ] Homage paid to slain cop at Ramban

Ramban: A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 16th Battalion Headquarter, Prenote, Ramban to pay homage to slain Constable Sarafraz Ahmed who was killed during a chance encounter with terrorists at Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

The DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Dr Suneel Gupta led the senior officers of police and paramilitary forces, civil administration and relatives of slain cop in paying rich tributes to him.

Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, SSP, Traffic, Shabir Ahmed Malik, SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, Commandant IRP, 16th Battalion, Pawan Parihar and various senior officers, officials, PRIs and citizens paid tribute to Sarafraz Ahmed and also participated in his last rites held with full police honours at his native place at Batote.