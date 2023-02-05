Years on, promotion of Lab assistants in Jammu awaited

The laboratory assistants working in different schools of Jammu division are waiting for their promotion as teachers for the last more than five years.
That aggrieved candidates said that as per SRO-529 of School Education Department (SED) issued in September 2019, out of 100 percent of teacher vacancies, 95 percent are filled by direct recruitment by JKSSB while remaining five percent posts are supposed to be filled by promotion of laboratory assistants possessing prescribed minimum qualification of graduation with three years of substantive service in the department.
The candidates said the SED in January 2019 while implementing the decision of State Administrative Council (SAC) regarding transition of RRETs as Grade II and Grade III teachers accorded sanction to creation of 28363 supernumerary posts of 'Teacher Grade-II' along with freezing of 6576 teaching and 4522 non-teaching (direct quota) posts for the purpose till transition of all such RRETs is completed.
"The order of SED was initially misinterpreted by both the directorates (DSEJ & DSEK) and not a single laboratory assistant was promoted to the post of teacher in the DPC meeting(s) held in 2021 while promotions were affected in all other non-teaching cadres throughout the UT including Jammu division," they said.
However, the issue was taken up with officials in the administrative department following which the DSEK and DSEJ were directed to effect the promotions of eligible laboratory assistants to the post of teachers as per relevant Recruitment Rules in vogue.
In wake of this, the directorate of school education Kashmir directed all the CEOs of all the districts in Kashmir Division to promote eligible laboratory assistants to the post of teachers under DPC meetings held in 2021 and the order was complied with immediately by promoting the eligible laboratory assistants (promotion orders of various districts attached for kind reference)," the candidates.
"But not a single promotion has taken place in the Jammu division despite having clear vacancies of teachers in five percent quota earmarked for the purpose," they said.
The candidates said the DPCs at different levels in the department were again constituted in 2022 and the promotion of laboratory assistants to the post of teachers took place in several districts of the Kashmir division.
"But again no such promotion was ordered in Jammu division despite multiple visits by delegations of aggrieved laboratory assistants to respective CEO offices and Directorate of School Education Jammu," they said.
As per rules, a laboratory assistant becomes eligible for promotion to the post of teacher provided he/she is graduate and has three years of substantive service.
"But since no promotion has taken place since 2018, many qualified laboratory assistants have been working on the same post for the last seven to eight years," they said.
Notably, the laboratory assistants are appointed either directly through JKSSB or by promotion of eligible and qualified class IV employees.
The candidates said they have already taken up the matter with the concerned CEOs and DSEJ but nothing has been done so far.
Notably, a communication issued by the Advisor's office wherein the DSEJ was asked to examine the issue and initiate the process for the promotion of laboratory assistants as teachers.
The Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Ravi Shankar Sharma when contacted said the directorate was working on the issue and has taken up the matter with the administrative department as well.
"There were no posts available due to transition of SSA (RRETs) in the department and now we have taken up the matter with the government to resolve the issue of laboratory assistants," he told Greater Kashmir