Years on, promotion of Lab assistants in Jammu awaited

The laboratory assistants working in different schools of Jammu division are waiting for their promotion as teachers for the last more than five years.

That aggrieved candidates said that as per SRO-529 of School Education Department (SED) issued in September 2019, out of 100 percent of teacher vacancies, 95 percent are filled by direct recruitment by JKSSB while remaining five percent posts are supposed to be filled by promotion of laboratory assistants possessing prescribed minimum qualification of graduation with three years of substantive service in the department.

The candidates said the SED in January 2019 while implementing the decision of State Administrative Council (SAC) regarding transition of RRETs as Grade II and Grade III teachers accorded sanction to creation of 28363 supernumerary posts of 'Teacher Grade-II' along with freezing of 6576 teaching and 4522 non-teaching (direct quota) posts for the purpose till transition of all such RRETs is completed.

"The order of SED was initially misinterpreted by both the directorates (DSEJ & DSEK) and not a single laboratory assistant was promoted to the post of teacher in the DPC meeting(s) held in 2021 while promotions were affected in all other non-teaching cadres throughout the UT including Jammu division," they said.