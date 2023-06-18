Yoga workshop organised

Kishtwar: In the run up to International Yoga Day celebration on June 21, the NSS and NCC Unit of Government Degree College Kishtwar, under the patronship of the College Principal Dr Jyoti Parihar, today organized a Yoga Workshop for students and faculty members, the day before.

The event aimed to enhance awareness among students about the numerous benefits of Yoga and its potential to foster a holistic approach to health and well-being.

The renowned Yoga guru, Prof Lekh Raj Nirala, graced the occasion as the key resource person. Prof Nirala delivered an enlightening lecture, emphasising the significance of Yoga and encouraging students to incorporate it into their daily lives for a healthy body, mind, and soul.