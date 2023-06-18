Yoga workshop organised

Kishtwar: In the run up to International Yoga Day celebration on June 21, the NSS and NCC Unit of Government Degree College Kishtwar, under the patronship of the College Principal Dr Jyoti Parihar, today organized a Yoga Workshop for students and faculty members, the day before.
The event aimed to enhance awareness among students about the numerous benefits of Yoga and its potential to foster a holistic approach to health and well-being.
The renowned Yoga guru, Prof Lekh Raj Nirala, graced the occasion as the key resource person. Prof Nirala delivered an enlightening lecture, emphasising the significance of Yoga and encouraging students to incorporate it into their daily lives for a healthy body, mind, and soul.
He provided demonstrations of various pranayams and yoga asanas, including anulom vilom, bhramri, bhastrika, surya namaskar, tadasana, shashankasana, bhujangasana, trikonasana, vrikshasana, among others.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the students, who actively engaged in performing various asanas and pranayams under the guidance of Prof Nirala.
The practical session allowed students to experience the positive effects of Yoga firsthand. Following the practical session, a healthy interaction took place between the yoga instructor, staff members, and students. This exchange of knowledge and ideas further enriched the workshop, providing a platform for individuals to address their queries and gain a deeper understanding of Yoga's principles and practices.