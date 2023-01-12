Young innovator from Jammu Onkar Batra felicitated

Srinagar: The Chief Commissioner Income Tax Amritsar, Jahanzeb Akhtar, felicitated child prodigy Onkar Singh Batra of Jammu in an event organised at Aayakar Bhawan, Jammu.

Onkar Batra was awarded the National Bal Shakti Award by the President of India for creating a social web-based platform during COVID-19 pandemic. He is also the creator of India’s first open-source satellite ‘InQube’ using Nanotechnology.

Chief Commissioner Income Tax, also held interactive outreach meeting with stakeholders including office bearers and members of CCI Jammu, CTF, J&K, Institute of Chartered Accountants, Income Tax Bar Association and others.