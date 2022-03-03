Youth attracted to BJP’s developmental policies: Raina

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Thursday said that the youth were attracted to BJP’s developmental policies.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a joining programme of youth leaders,
Raina said that the youth from various social and political affiliations were joining the BJP as they feel inspired and influenced by the BJP's policy for the country.
“The BJP's policy is aimed at the country's progress,” he said. “They admire the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country and are entering into the BJP family to serve the society in a dedicated and stronger way.”
Raina welcomed them for being part of the country’s development journey.