‘Youth conclave’ inaugurated at CSIR-IIIM Jammu

Udhampur: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said that the nation is eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices made by brave hearts like Martyr Capt Tushar Mahajan who lay down their lives to give this nation the safe environs to live.

Singh said this during the unveiling ceremony of the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as Martyr Capt Tushar Mahajan Railway Station, a press release said.

Singh said, he had personally taken up the issue of naming the Railway Station at Udhampur after the name of Cap. Tushar Mahajan in 2017 and also discussed the matter with the then Union Home Minister. After doing all the formalities, Udhampur Railway Station is now Capt Tushar Mahajan Railway Station which is dream come true, Singh added.