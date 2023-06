Jammu: A youth today died under suspicious circumstances at Gol Gujral in Jammu.

Sources said that Rohit Kumar had gone missing on Thursday and he called the family members informing them that he was returning home from his place of work.

“Two more youths had accompanied him. We learnt that they took another motorbike but then he went missing,” said one of the family members of the deceased.

The family members demanded a probe into the matter.