Youth drowns in Chenab River

Jammu: A youth drowned on Thursday in the Chenab River in Akhnoor.
Police said that three friends from Bantalab had come at the bank of river Chenab when one of them, Lakesh with Karan, was taking a bath in the river.
“Lakash however was lost into the strong water current and he was untraceable. To rescue his friend, I also rushed towards my drowning friend. However, I remained unsuccessful and he had become unconscious,” said Karan while speaking to the media. Karan was among the three friends. The police team with divers tried to locate the missing youth but he could not be found till the writing of this report.