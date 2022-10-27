Youth killed, mother injured in Tikkri road mishap

Jammu: A youth today died in a road mishap and his mother was injured when their motorbike collided with a tanker on Jammu-Srinagar Highway at Tikkri in Udhampur district.
“The motorbiker Ankush Sharma had a head on collision with a tanker coming from the opposite direction in Tikkri in which the rider lost his life and his mother got multiple injuries,” said the District Hospital Udhampur officials.
They said that the critically injured Ankush was declared dead and his mother Sunita is under treatment. Police have started an investigation into the road accident.
Meanwhile, a passenger which was on its way from Rajouri to Jammu when its driver lost control over the bus and it turned turtle wounding 20 passengers travelling in the vehicle at Chowki Chouran.
The injured were evacuated and shifted to the hospital for treatment.