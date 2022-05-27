Youth killed, other injured in road mishap

Jammu: A youth was killed on Thursday and another person injured in a road mishap in Salal area of Reasi district.

The road mishap occurred when a motorbike skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Salal area.

“One person Sandeep Singh was killed and another person injured in the road mishap,” said the sources. Immediately the rescue operation was launched by the locals and the police and they shifted the body of the deceased person and the injured to the hospital.