jammu
Yuva Rajput Sabha delegation calls on LG
Jammu: Representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.
The delegation discussed their demand for the declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23.
The LG gave a patient hearing to the delegation and issued directions for the constitution of a committee at the government level over the issue.
The representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha expressed their gratitude and honoured the LG by tying a traditional Dogra turban as a mark of their respect.