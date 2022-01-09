Yuva Rajput Sabha delegation calls on LG
The LG as per the spokesperson gave a patient hearing to the delegation and issued directions for the constitution of a committee at the government level over the issue. Special arrangement
jammu

Yuva Rajput Sabha delegation calls on LG

GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: Representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

The delegation discussed their demand for the declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23.

The LG gave a patient hearing to the delegation and issued directions for the constitution of a committee at the government level over the issue.

The representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha expressed their gratitude and honoured the LG by tying a traditional Dogra turban as a mark of their respect.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com