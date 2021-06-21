Jammu’s interest sacrosanct: Rana

Jammu, June 21: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today termed the Jammu interest as sacrosanct and “close to the hearts of the people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, who, he said, were assimilative in character and strong votaries for dignity and equality of all the regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir with nobody nurturing feeling of discrimination or domination.”

According to a statement issued here, replying to questions of media persons, who sought his response to the upcoming All Party Meet with the Prime Minister on Thursday, Rana said the Jammu region is proud of its spirit of togetherness and deep bonding between the people of all the faiths and the regions and sub-regions.

“To a question on the aspirations and expectation of the Jammu region with the proposed talks, Rana quipped that the people want peace, progress, development and a genuine political process leading to a mechanism for responsive and accountable governance. He agreed to a reporter that participatory democracy had no alternative in a democratic polity and hoped this will not lose the sight of respective leadership,” the statement reads.