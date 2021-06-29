J&K Govt committed to protect rights of women, minorities in UT: LG

Srinagar, June 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said J&K Government is committed to protecting rights of women, minorities in Union Territory and maintained that stringent action will be taken against those who are disturbing communal harmony in the the region’

The LG was interacting with a delegation of ShiromaniAkali Dal Delhi (SADD) at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation led by S. Paramjit Singh Sarna, President SADD, submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor pertaining to the demand of protection of rights of Women of Sikh community, implementation of Inter-religious Marriage Act, and a legal mechanism of judicial testimonies for interfaith marriages in the region. The Lt Governor, while listening to the issues of the delegation observed that the government of J&K is committed to protecting the rights of women and minorities in the UT and appropriate measures shall be taken to safeguard their interests.

“Jammu & Kashmir has remained home to diverse religious and cultural beliefs which have deeply enriched its pluralistic ethos. Stringent action will be taken against those who are disturbing the peaceful tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in the region,” said the Lt Governor.

Members of GurdwaraPrabandhak Committee; United Sikh Forum and social activists were also present on the occasion.