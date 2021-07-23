J&K HC replaces name as ‘The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh'

Srinagar, July 23: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has replaced its name as ‘The High Court of Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh’.

“It is hereby ordered that wherever the name of the High court is reflected or is being reflected as ‘The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir’, the same shall be replaced by the name as the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” reads an order issued by Registrar General, Jawad Ahmed.

On July 16, nomenclature 'Common High Court of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh' was changed to 'High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh' by virtue of an amendment in clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) through a presidential order.

According to an order notified by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the order, to be referred to as “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2021 (of 2021)” issued by the President Ram NathKovind had come into force on the date of its publication in the official Gazette.

The order by the Department of Justice of Union Ministry of Law and Justice had said the change was effected as the existing nomenclature was found to be “rather long-winding and cumbersome.”

Other objective specified behind the move was to bring it (name) “in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts.”

“The present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome, the said nomenclature, may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts, namely, Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has jurisdiction over the States of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh,” read the order.