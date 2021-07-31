J&K is cultural gateway of north India: LG

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday chaired the meeting of the Central Committee of Cultural Academy here at Raj Bhavan.

As many as 30 agenda points were taken up during the meeting for discussion including framing of annual activity calendar; promotion of various languages; accreditation and empanelment of artists; fine-tuning of skills of staff of JKAACL; cultural policy; affiliation for continuing calligraphy course; automation and digitisation of JKAACL library; setting up of ethno-linguistic, and cultural research centre.

“J&K is the cultural gateway of northern India. The land is blessed with rich cultural heritage, literature and wisdom of saints and Sufis. It is also a symbol of national integration, unity in diversity, and its legacy of knowledge needs to be shared with the world,” the LG said.

He laid special emphasis on encouraging the youth to be a part of the intensive campaign to promote the cultural heritage of J&K.

“Youth engagement in cultural activities would provide the much-needed platform and exposure to the young rising talent of J&K, and at the same time channelize the energy of youth towards productive and constructive activities,” the LG said.

He said that teachings and writings of our Sufi saints and literary legends need to be disseminated to the younger generation to revive and preserve J&K’s rich cultural heritage.

He called for organising regular cultural programmes across J&K by actively involving schools, colleges and universities, besides promoting the places of historic significance for the attraction of visiting tourists.

"J&K has abundance of cultural wealth to offer to the world. J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has to play an important role in taking the diverse culture of J&K across the world through innovative interventions in the respective field," the LG said.

He asked the concerned officials to come up with a comprehensive cultural policy for propagating and promoting local languages and cultures with their ethnic relevance, besides providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to all the associated stakeholders.