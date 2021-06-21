J&K Legal (Subordinate) Service Recruitment rules notified

Jammu, June 21: The government on Monday notified the Jammu and Kashmir Legal (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021.

As per a notification S.O 205, issued by the Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor made these rules.

They shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

With the notification of these rules, the Jammu and Kashmir Legal (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 1979 got repealed.

“Notwithstanding such repeal, any appointment order made or action taken under the provisions of the rules so repealed shall be deemed to have been made or taken under the corresponding provisions of these rules,” the notification read.

As per the notification, from the date of commencement of these rules, the "Jammu and Kashmir Legal (Subordinate) Service" will be constituted.