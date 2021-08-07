J&K logs 142 fresh Covid19 cases

Srinagar, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 142 new Covid-19 cases, however, no death related to Corona virus was recorded in the last 24-hours in the UT.

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there were 1410 active cases. Of total active cases, 826 were in the Kashmir division and 584 in the Jammu division.

On Saturday no fatality was reported thus the total tally of Covid deaths in J&K was 4386.

The number of positive cases detected was 142 of which 59 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 83 from Kashmir division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 322428.

Srinagar reported 36 cases, Baramulla 3, Budgam 13, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 7, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 3, Shopian 0, Jammu 15, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 6, Doda 16, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 7, Poonch 3, Ramban 2 and Reasi 2.

Moreover, 136 Covid-19 patients recovered—49 from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 37 in the UT of J&K.