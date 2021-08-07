Today's Paper

J&K officials, exporters participate in virtual meet with PM

GKNN

Srinagar, Aug 7: Senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir, exporters participate in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister.

According to official statement, Department of commerce, Govt of India has set a target of US $ 400 billion for merchandise export in current year 2021-22.

To provide impetus to this initiative PM held a virtual meeting of key stakeholders. The meeting was attended by concerned union ministers, Indian High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Export Commissioners for states/UTs, industry organisations, export promotion councils, commodity boards/authority and exporters across the country.

The UT of J&K was represented by Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Department Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Director I & C Jammu Anu Malhotra and Director I & C Kashmir Tazayun Mukhtar Kawos, joint Directors of jammu and Kashmir Divisions and 40 exporters from J&K.

The Indian High Commissioners in many countries expressed their views about the export potential of our country in different regions of the world & shared their strategy about achieving the targets. PM said it is right time to fix targets for export as it will help the economy during the ongoing pandemic.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com