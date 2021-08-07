J&K officials, exporters participate in virtual meet with PM

Srinagar, Aug 7: Senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir, exporters participate in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister.

According to official statement, Department of commerce, Govt of India has set a target of US $ 400 billion for merchandise export in current year 2021-22.

To provide impetus to this initiative PM held a virtual meeting of key stakeholders. The meeting was attended by concerned union ministers, Indian High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Export Commissioners for states/UTs, industry organisations, export promotion councils, commodity boards/authority and exporters across the country.

The UT of J&K was represented by Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Department Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Director I & C Jammu Anu Malhotra and Director I & C Kashmir Tazayun Mukhtar Kawos, joint Directors of jammu and Kashmir Divisions and 40 exporters from J&K.

The Indian High Commissioners in many countries expressed their views about the export potential of our country in different regions of the world & shared their strategy about achieving the targets. PM said it is right time to fix targets for export as it will help the economy during the ongoing pandemic.