J&K Police Public Schools achieve 100% results in CBSE exams

Srinagar, Aug 4: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh, Chief Patron Police Wives Welfa re Association (PW WA)/J&K Police Public Schools, Chairperson J&K PWWA/J&K Police Public Schools, DrRubinder Kaur have complimented ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, Administrative Officer J&K PPS Jammu, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, Administrative Officer J&K PPS Srinagar, Principals, staff and students for achieving 100% success in the CBSE Board Exams, a police statement said.

According to the statement, all students of class 10th and 12th of J&K Police Public Schools, Jammu and Srinagar have passed in their CBSE Board Exams securing good marks, the results of which were announced on 30.07.2021 and 03.08.2021 respectively.

“The Chief Patron and the Chairperson complimented the teaching staff and Principals of both the schools for their consistent efforts for ensuring quality education to all students by conducting online classes, organising special classes and providing printed study-material to those students who were living in far-off places and where the speed of internet connectivity was not so good and taking for host of measures to boost the morale of the students. They hoped that all teachers of J&K Police Public Schools will continue to work with the same degree of dedication and devotion in future too. They congratulated all students for their excellent results and wished them all the best in their future endeavours,” it said.