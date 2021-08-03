J&K registers 45% growth in GST collection in July

Jammu, Aug 2: Notwithstanding challenges posed by Covid pandemic impact on its economy, Jammu and Kashmir has registered a growth of 45 percent in GST revenue collection during the month of July 2021 as compared to July 2020.

Interestingly, the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 95 percent growth in GST revenue collection in July 2021 and thus topped the list of States and the Union Territories.

As per the statistics shared by the Union Ministry of Finance vis-a-vis State-wise growth of GST revenues during July 2021 as compared to July 2020 this evening, Jammu and Kashmir collected Rs 432 crore in the previous month i.e., July. This figure was Rs 298 crore in July 2020.

In July 2021, the GST revenue collection in the UT of Ladakh was Rs 13 crore as compared to Rs 7 crore in July, 2020.

As the state-wise figures, J&K was able to draw parity with Delhi by registering 45 percent growth. However, it remained the foremost among the hilly States/UTs in GST collection behind Arunachal Pradesh (69 percent) and Manipur (48 percent). Its neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh could only achieve 10 percent growth in GST revenue collection by settling at Rs 667 Cr in July 2021 against Rs 605 Cr during the same period last year.

Another hilly state Uttarakhand achieved 12 percent growth with Rs 1106 crore GST revenue collection in the previous month against that of July 2020.

As per the statistics, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2021 is Rs 1,16,393 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,197 Cr, SGST is Rs 28,541 Cr, IGST is Rs 57,864 Cr (including Rs 27,900 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,790 crore (including Rs 815 crore collected on import of goods).The figure includes GST collection received from GSTR-3B returns filed between 1st July 2021 to 31st July2021 as well as IGST and cess collected from imports for the same period.

“The GST collection for the returns filed between 1st July to 5th July2021 of Rs 4,937 crore had also been included in the GST collection for the month of June2021 since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month June 21 for the taxpayers with the aggregate turnover up to Rs. 5 crore in the wake of Covid pandemic second wave,” the Finance ministry statistics revel.