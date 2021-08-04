JKBOSE declares result of class 12th private annual, bi-annual exam

Srinagar, Aug 4: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday declared the result of annual 2020-21 and bi-annual (private) class 12th exams with a pass percentage of 79.69 percent.

As per the official figures, as many as 17461 appeared in the exams out of which 13915 students were declared as qualified by the Board as per the scheme. The pass percentage as per scheme is 79.69 percent.

The JK Board figures revealed that 1510 qualified the exam with distinction while 5061 students were awarded first division. 5026 students passed the exam with second division. 2318 students passed the exam with third division.

The Board result showed ‘disputed eligibility’ for two students while 3546 students would have to re-appear in exams.

The JK Board meanwhile informed the students that the applications for the next examination, along with the prescribed fees, must be

submitted within 15 days of the declaration of this result.

“Permission-cum-admission form should have photograph duly pasted on it and it must be submitted along with Eligibility Certificate,” the Board said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the JK BOSE this year declared the result of class 12th bi-annual private exams of Kashmir and winter zone Jammu, on a proportionate basis. The decision was taken in wake of the approval granted by the School Education department.

Notably, the bi-annual exam of the class 12th students was cancelled as a preventive measure to control the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, the JKBOSE decided to award marks on a proportionate basis to all such candidates who already passed at least two papers during the previous examinations.

The scheme of awarding marks on proportionate basis was subject to the condition that all such candidates submitted the permission cum admission forms for the said examination and deposited the examination fee as per the schedule.

The JK Board however already informed the students, who were not satisfied with their results declared, after awarding marks on average basis, would be given a chance to appear in the examination as and when the same was feasible to be conducted.